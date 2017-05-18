Boulder County History: Trolley brought visitors to Chautauqua
The first passengers rode on the new Boulder Street Railway electric trolley cars on June 24, 1899. What if you could hop on an open-air trolley, bring your bicycle aboard, and enjoy a ride uphill to Chautauqua Park? That's what they did in 1899.
