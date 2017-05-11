Boulder convenes committee on sugary-...

Boulder convenes committee on sugary-drink tax revenue, seeks grantees

Boulder is seeking applicants for a new "Health Equity Advisory Committee" - a seven-member board tasked with making recommendations about how the city should distribute funds generated by the upcoming sugary drink tax.

