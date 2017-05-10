Boulder considers asking voters for more muni money on 2017 ballot

Ali Rhodes, a deputy director with Boulder Parks and Recreation, walks with Justin Cutler, Westminster's recreation services manager, across the new 11th Street Spine Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday as she points out the work being done on the Boulder Civic Area Project. Boulder's trial before the Public Utilities Commission will push city expenses related to the bid to form a municipal electric utility separate from Xcel Energy "above and beyond" what's covered by a voter-approved sales tax, City Attorney Tom Carr said Tuesday night.

