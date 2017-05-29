Boulder Building Permits, May 29, 2017

Boulder Building Permits, May 29, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

BoulderBuilding construction permits over $10,000 in value that were approved in Boulder between May. 15, 2017 to May. 21, 2017. Listed below are: the case number; address; total project valuation; owner name; contractor ; and description.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) 2 hr Fake news snowfla... 21
maga 16 hr About Time 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Thu Casey 720
Lyft Promo Code Boulder Colorado Free $50 in Ri... (Jun '16) Thu crazystever 2
Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10) May 24 3drinksbehind 83
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained (Sep '16) May 22 Revelations 147
News 'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with... May 22 Revelations 4
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,738 • Total comments across all topics: 281,308,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC