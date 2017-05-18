'As good as we're gonna get': Boulder finally OKs development at northeast gateway
The area of the proposed Diagonal Crossing development looking south, as seen in December. It is bordered by Independence Boulevard on the south and Foothills Parkway, 47th Street and the Diagonal Highway on the north, east and west.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Cruz blasts media during the debate (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Peaceful Coffins
|157
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mon
|brent wuss
|721
|Santa and the housekeeper: The forgotten JonBen...
|May 15
|KCinNYC
|128
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|May 14
|kauna
|37
|The First Trailer for Lifetime's JonBenet Movie... (Sep '16)
|May 13
|Ranger
|3
|John Doyle: The most unnerving look at the JonB...
|May 13
|Ranger
|3
|'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey': Everything We L...
|May 13
|Ranger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC