A year before primary, prosecutor Michael Dougherty becomes 3rd...

A deputy prosecutor from Boulder announced this week that he'll run for state attorney general, joining an increasingly crowded field for the 2018 election. A career prosecutor, Michael Dougherty currently serves as assistant district attorney for the First Judicial District in Jefferson and Gilpin counties, after previous stints in the Colorado attorney general's office and the district attorney's office in New York City.
