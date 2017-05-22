9 things to do in Boulder County today, May 22, 2017
Sculptor Ashley Hope Carlisle will visit the Dairy Arts Center and discuss her own work while exhibiting her installation I'll Fly Away in the McMahon Gallery. Carlisle is a noted sculptor in mixed media works that often push and pull between drawing, sculpture, and installation.
