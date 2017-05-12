8 things to do in Boulder County toda...

8 things to do in Boulder County today, May 12, 2017

VIVA Theater/Society for Creative Aging celebrates 15 years of ageless entertainment with Viva! A reprise of the best performances of VIVA Theater. Enjoy a selection of one-act plays, including "Seeing the Thing," "The Unicorn in the Garden," and "The Blooming of Ivy" plus highlights from the award-winning "Love, Loss and What I Wore," 7 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder; $15-$18; 303-444-7328.

