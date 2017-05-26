7 things to do in Boulder County today, May 26, 2017

Is home "where the heart is"? Is it a building, a landscape or a state of mind? Drawn from the photography collection of the CU Art Museum, "Home" investigates how American photographers working from the late 1800s to today have engaged with these questions. Through a presentation of landscapes, family photos and candid portraits visitors are invited to consider central themes of the exhibition, including environment, nostalgia and family, all day, CU Art Museum, Visual Arts Complex, University of Colorado, 1085 18th St., Boulder; free; bit.ly/2qltlXw.

