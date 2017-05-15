7 things to do in Boulder County today, May 15, 2017
Fiske and Meditative Entertainment present Yoga in the Dome, a new class designed to reconnect the mind and body under Fiske's 8K planetarium. We will be learning and practicing Restorative Yoga while taking a 360, nature filled journey through deserts, forests, and the majestic mountains of Colorado.
