11 things to do in Boulder County today, May 24, 2017

The film explores the global power and impact of the music of John Coltrane and reveals the passions, experiences and forces that shaped his life and revolutionary sounds. Some of Coltrane's own words are given voice by Denzel Washington, 4:30 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $6-$11; 303-444-7328.

