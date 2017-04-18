Workout: Posture Perfect at Body Dynamics in Boulder
Instructor: Though she's been teaching fitness for 18 years, mostly in the pilates world, Heli Ananda says Posture Perfect is her absolute favorite class to lead, in part because the results are so tangible and, in some cases, life-changing. "For me, it's been really rewarding to teach because I see tremendous improvements in these individuals," says Ananda, who's taught the posture-centric class, designed for adults 50 and older, for three years through Body Dynamics , which recently moved to a new studio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey': Everything We L...
|26 min
|Yeti
|1
|Break Emerging in JonBenet Ramsey Case? (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Yeti
|2
|Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So...
|5 hr
|RTIC
|15
|SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema
|23 hr
|0ICU812
|3
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Buck Foulder
|17
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Mon
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|43
|The Full Casting JonBenet Trailer Is Here and W...
|Apr 16
|Yeti
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC