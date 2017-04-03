White House condemns 'heinous' attack in Syria
Spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday's attack in the Syrian city of Idlib is "reprehensible and cannot be ignored by the civilized world." But Spicer says the actions of Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime are a consequence of the Obama administration's "weakness and irresolution" in addressing the Syrian civil war.
