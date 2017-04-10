Was JonBenet Ramsey killed by paedoph...

Was JonBenet Ramsey killed by paedophiles? Netflix documentary airs...

'Casting JonBenet', which airs on Friday, sees local actors audition to play the parts of the Ramsey family and their neighbours A new documentary examining the unsolved murder of JonBenet Ramsey will air sensational claims that the six-year-old child beauty queen was murdered by paedophiles. Actors auditioning for a part in the new Netflix show 'Casting JonBenet' allege that a child abuse ring was operating in Boulder, Colorado, where the Ramsey family lived.

