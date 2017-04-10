Was JonBenet Ramsey killed by paedophiles? Netflix documentary airs...
'Casting JonBenet', which airs on Friday, sees local actors audition to play the parts of the Ramsey family and their neighbours A new documentary examining the unsolved murder of JonBenet Ramsey will air sensational claims that the six-year-old child beauty queen was murdered by paedophiles. Actors auditioning for a part in the new Netflix show 'Casting JonBenet' allege that a child abuse ring was operating in Boulder, Colorado, where the Ramsey family lived.
