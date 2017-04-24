The Return of Ward Churchill to CU Boulder

On Saturday, April 29, former professor Ward Churchill will return to the University of Colorado Boulder, the institution that fired him ten years ago in what the author of a report that blasted CU's actions calls "the most notorious academic freedom controversy in a generation. Churchill is scheduled to speak at the Academic Freedom Symposium, an event sponsored by the American Association of University Professors' Colorado conference - the same organization that issued "Reports on the University of Colorado's Terminations of Phil Mitchell and Ward Churchill," which we previewed in November 2011.

