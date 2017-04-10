The Latest: Trump: Who's behind rallies seeking tax returns
Thousands of chanting protesters took to the streets in cities across the nation Saturday, demanding that President Donald Trump release his tax returns so Americans can scrutinize his business ties and potential conflicts of interest. President Donald Trump says "someone should look into who paid" for the rallies around the country Saturday that urged him to release his tax returns.
