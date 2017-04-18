Silversun Pickups performs in Boulder for the first time
Silversun Pickups will play at the Boulder Theater Saturday, April 22, and at the Ogden Theatre in Denver Sunday, April 23. Frontman Brian Aubert, at front, talked tunes and life ahead of the Colorado shows. Los Angeles rock band Silversun Pickups has been touring the world for more than a decade and is making its first-ever stop in Boulder this weekend, kicking off a 10-date tour.
