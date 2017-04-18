Robi Robichaud: Reading between the u...

Robi Robichaud: Reading between the utility lines

Read more: Daily Camera

I've lived in Boulder city and county for 20+ years. The only way Xcel can prevent Boulder's municipalization is to make the general public turn against what it has voted for, what is in its own best interest by dragging the process out as long as possible causing the city to spend much more money than necessary, thereby straining people's patience.

