Report: Superior rents highest Boulder County, Longmont rents decrease
A recent survey from ApartmentList had a surprising find: Superior is the priciest town in Boulder County to be a renter. The median price of a two-bedroom apartment in the town is $1,880 per month - an 11.6 percent increase from last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|1 hr
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|4 hr
|B as in B S as in S
|42
|Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So...
|Sat
|Steve Eller
|6
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|Mar 29
|Steve Eller
|2
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Mar 29
|Texxy
|144
|JonBenet Ramsey grand jury dismissed after prob...
|Mar 28
|Texxy
|4
|DA Releases Info On JonBenet Ramsey Arrest (Aug '06)
|Mar 27
|Steve Eller
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC