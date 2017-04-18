Report: Boulder's Newton Running cofounder out, reorg underway

Newton Running, which abruptly closed its flagship Pearl Street Mall store last month, has launched a major reorganization which includes the departure of its cofounder Danny Abshire, according to a report in Runner's World. "We don't know what the long-term plan is," said Doyle, but he confirmed that the company's primary financial backer, Fireman Capital Partners, is no longer involved and that company executives are in the process of forming a new investor group.

