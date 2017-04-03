Rep. Jared Polis supports Syrian refugees in Boulder town hall
Rep. Jared Polis stops to chat with Kim and Vahe Christianian before his town hall Friday on the University of Colorado s Boulder campus. Rep. Jared Polis told a packed Glenn Miller Ballroom on Friday evening that he would continue to call for more Syrian refugees in light of the United States bombing of airfields in that embattled country on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|7 hr
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|Take Back Boulder stole my underwear!!!
|Thu
|stepping on do henry
|6
|Louisville Music Thread
|Wed
|Musikologist
|1
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Apr 4
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Apr 4
|B as in B S as in S
|42
|Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So...
|Apr 1
|Steve Eller
|6
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|Mar 29
|Steve Eller
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC