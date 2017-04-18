Pro-Shot Video: Dead & Company Share ...

Pro-Shot Video: Dead & Company Share Wild 'Drums' From Boulder

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: JamBase

While Dead & Company primarily stuck to songs from the Grateful Dead's live repertoire over the course of their Fall Tour 2015 and Summer Tour 2016, there was new music composed at each show. Dead & Company presented the completely improvised "Drums" and "Space" during most second sets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 45
News Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S... 18 hr KCinNYC 4
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) 20 hr Chicago 18
News Break Emerging in JonBenet Ramsey Case? (Oct '10) 21 hr robert 3
News 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey': Everything We L... 21 hr Yeti 1
News Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So... Wed RTIC 15
News SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema Tue 0ICU812 3
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,190 • Total comments across all topics: 280,437,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC