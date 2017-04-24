Prairie dogs again found on Boulder Armory site
A prairie dog barks near where another prairie dog was trapped in a cage on the old Armory property in north Boulder in October 2016. The controversy over the treatment of prairie dogs on the future site of a north Boulder housing development was to have been settled eight months ago.
