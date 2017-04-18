Political uncertainty prompts Boulder...

Political uncertainty prompts Boulder pot companies to look abroad

6 hrs ago

Jaeb Designs Founder and CEO Brian Seckel holds his PenSimple cannabis grinder in front of his 3-Dimensional printer on Thursday in Boulder. Uncertainty in the White House is causing more Boulder pot businesses to journey outside U.S. borders for growth opportunities, even as the world's fifth-largest economy looks to legalize weed by early next year.

