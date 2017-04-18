Political uncertainty prompts Boulder pot companies to look abroad
Jaeb Designs Founder and CEO Brian Seckel holds his PenSimple cannabis grinder in front of his 3-Dimensional printer on Thursday in Boulder. Uncertainty in the White House is causing more Boulder pot businesses to journey outside U.S. borders for growth opportunities, even as the world's fifth-largest economy looks to legalize weed by early next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|10 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|45
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|Wed
|KCinNYC
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Chicago
|18
|Break Emerging in JonBenet Ramsey Case? (Oct '10)
|Wed
|robert
|3
|'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey': Everything We L...
|Wed
|Yeti
|1
|Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So...
|Wed
|RTIC
|15
|SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema
|Tue
|0ICU812
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC