Piano, keyboard department at CU Boulder gets gift to tune of $2 million

Becky Roser at a CU College of Music event at the Hotel Boulderado on Feb. 1. Becky Roser, longtime supporter of the college and former chair of the Music Advisory Board, recently gifted the money to name the keyboard area the Roser Piano and Keyboard Program. "It makes me happy, and it brings me joy to be able to do this," Roser said in a news release Tuesday.

