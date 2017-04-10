Paraglider hospitalized following cra...

Paraglider hospitalized following crash west of Boulder

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Colorado Daily

The crash was first reported at around 1:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Meadowlook Way, northwest of the city. The 47-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with a suspected head injury, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So... 20 hr louie 1 7
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Apr 8 mekus lasgidy 717
Take Back Boulder stole my underwear!!! Apr 6 stepping on do henry 6
Louisville Music Thread Apr 5 Musikologist 1
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse Apr 4 CNN is fake news 3
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Apr 4 B as in B S as in S 42
News Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S... Mar 29 Steve Eller 2
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,779 • Total comments across all topics: 280,211,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC