Pa. Senate orders a second study of the State System of Higher Education's finances and structure
The state Senate on Tuesday passed a resolution calling for a Legislative Budget and Finance Committee study of the State System of Higher Education and its 14 universities' sustainability. Faced with enrollment declines and financial challenges, lawmakers and officials from the State System of Higher Education worry about the sustainability of the system and its universities going forward.
