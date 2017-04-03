Oskar Blues Lands a Hot Spot on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall
Oskar Blues, which was founded in Lyons and is now headquartered in Longmont , has been looking for a spot in Boulder for at least five years. The state's second largest craft brewery thought it had found one in 2012 in a historic Union Pacific train depot there, but the deal later fell through.
