Oklahoma businesses have lowest tax burden in U.S., report says
A tax preparation firm owner reaches for hard copies of tax forms in her offices at Infinite Tax Solutions in Boulder, Colorado. AP file The tax burden felt by business is lower in Oklahoma than anywhere else in the nation, according to a broad study of tax collections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burke Ramsey responds to conspiracy theories, a... (Sep '16)
|11 hr
|Bear
|14
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|13 hr
|Latitsia
|30
|Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake
|13 hr
|Bear
|88
|Break Emerging in JonBenet Ramsey Case? (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Yeti
|4
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|Sat
|Yeti
|5
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Apr 21
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|47
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Apr 19
|Chicago
|18
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC