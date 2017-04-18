No pause; Boulder City Council votes ...

No pause; Boulder City Council votes to continue litigation on municipalization

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Given an opportunity to halt the city's arduous march toward energy independence through a municipal electric utility, the City Council voted 6-3 Monday night against placing a settlement with Xcel Energy on the 2017 ballot, and in favor of continuing litigation. In the near future, council members acknowledge, the city's prospects in court aren't great; the Public Utilities Commission has expressed significant concern with the city's application for the transfer of Xcel assets, and will consider dismissing the application altogether at a hearing on Wednesday.

