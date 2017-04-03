Newfangled frontman: Vampire Weekend's Chris Tomson plays Boulder

Chris Tomson, drummer for Vampire Weekend, fronts his solo project Dams of the West on Thursday, April 13, 2017, at the Fox Theatre in Boulder. After the Grammy Award-winning rock band took a much-needed break from the "Modern Vampires of the City" tour in 2014, Tomson took a few steps away from the drum set to hit center stage as frontman of his solo project, Dams of the West .

