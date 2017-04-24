New Mexico delves into soda tax fight

It's being pitched as an educational lifeline for impoverished preschool-aged children and condemned as the latest example of local government overreach sweeping progressive cities from coast to coast. Voters in New Mexico's capital city have until Tuesday to decide whether to levy a new 2-cents-per-ounce tax on sugary drinks that would raise the cost of a six-pack of soda by nearly $1.50.

