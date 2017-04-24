New Mexico delves into soda tax fight
It's being pitched as an educational lifeline for impoverished preschool-aged children and condemned as the latest example of local government overreach sweeping progressive cities from coast to coast. Voters in New Mexico's capital city have until Tuesday to decide whether to levy a new 2-cents-per-ounce tax on sugary drinks that would raise the cost of a six-pack of soda by nearly $1.50.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Take Back Boulder stole my underwear!!!
|4 hr
|ITS HAPPENING
|8
|JonBenet Ramsey grand jury dismissed after prob...
|21 hr
|Latisha
|7
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|22 hr
|RTIC
|22
|To Jolamom
|22 hr
|RTIC
|2
|The Clue in JonBenet Ramsey's Autopsy That Make...
|22 hr
|RTIC
|2
|Twenty years later, there's little hope that Jo...
|22 hr
|RTIC
|14
|Justice for JonBenet? A New Look at the Evidenc... (Aug '16)
|22 hr
|RTIC
|11
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC