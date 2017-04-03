Nearly 300 customers without gas in north Boulder as Xcel repairs ruptured line
Nearly 300 customers are without natural gas today as Xcel Energy works to repair a line that was damaged Wednesday night. Xcel spokesman Mark Stutz said a third-party contractor doing sewer and water work at the intersection of Iris Avenue and Bridger Trial hit a 4-inch gas line at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.
