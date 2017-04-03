Mitch McConnell claims votes to bust ...

Mitch McConnell claims votes to bust Supreme Court filibuster of Boulder's Neil Gorsuch

12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell claimed the votes Tuesday to bust a planned Democratic filibuster of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee as a showdown neared that could change the Senate, and the court, for generations. "They seem determined to head into the abyss," the Kentucky Republican said of Democrats as debate began over Judge Neil Gorsuch's nomination.

