Many take to Boulder streets to protest Trump science stance
The demonstrations that have become a weekly occurrence in downtown Boulder on Saturday mornings have generally taken an anti-Donald Trump bent, and this Saturday's March for Science was no exception. But for Boulder resident and demonstrator Kelsey Hickok, the march was about climate change and the fate of the human race, two issues she said go far beyond partisan politics.
