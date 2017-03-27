Longmont police seek public's help in finding at-risk adult Aravind Elangovan
Longmont police are asking for the public's helping if finding missing at-risk adult Aravind Elangovan, last seen late Friday night leaving his home in the 1400 block of Harvard Street. Longmont police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk adult who walked away from his home in the 1400 block of Harvard Street at 11 p.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|57 min
|Inquiring Mind
|29
|Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So...
|Sat
|Steve Eller
|6
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|Mar 29
|Steve Eller
|2
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Mar 29
|Texxy
|144
|JonBenet Ramsey grand jury dismissed after prob...
|Mar 28
|Texxy
|4
|DA Releases Info On JonBenet Ramsey Arrest (Aug '06)
|Mar 27
|Steve Eller
|3
|'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with...
|Mar 27
|Texxy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC