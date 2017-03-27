Longmont police seek public's help in finding at-risk adult Aravind Elangovan

Longmont police are asking for the public's helping if finding missing at-risk adult Aravind Elangovan, last seen late Friday night leaving his home in the 1400 block of Harvard Street. Longmont police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk adult who walked away from his home in the 1400 block of Harvard Street at 11 p.m. Friday.

