Longmont police investigating barbed wire strung across Sugar Mill Road
Longmont police added barbed wire to their evidence inventory Friday as part of their investigation into who strung it across Sugar Mill Road. About 8:50 p.m. Friday, a vehicle drove over or through the barbed wire, causing enough damage for it to need a tow, according to police reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So...
|12 hr
|robert
|9
|Take Back Boulder stole my underwear!!!
|15 hr
|steroid slamming
|7
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 8
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|Louisville Music Thread
|Apr 5
|Musikologist
|1
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Apr 4
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Apr 4
|B as in B S as in S
|42
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|Mar 29
|Steve Eller
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC