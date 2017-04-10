Longmont police investigating barbed ...

Longmont police investigating barbed wire strung across Sugar Mill Road

20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Longmont police added barbed wire to their evidence inventory Friday as part of their investigation into who strung it across Sugar Mill Road. About 8:50 p.m. Friday, a vehicle drove over or through the barbed wire, causing enough damage for it to need a tow, according to police reports.

