Longmont officially opens bike-share stations, pedestrian underpass
Longmont and Boulder County officials took a ride on the city's new Zagster bicycles Thursday afternoon to celebrate the bike-share program and the pedestrian underpass that goes under Ken Pratt Boulevard. In 2005, a 65-year-old man was killed as he attempted to cross Ken Pratt Boulevard to reach one of the RTD bus stops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
