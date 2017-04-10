Longmont bike-share program nears official kickoff
Longmont will have 10 stations around the city with a total of 50 bicycles as part of its bike-share program. Longmont has launched a "soft opening" of a bike-share program that will officially open on Thursday with 10 stations around the city.
