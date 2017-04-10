Local Nepalese community celebrates Nepal New Year with Boulder parade
Waving both distinctive, double-triangle Nepalese flags and American flags, the local Nepalese community celebrated the Nepali New Year this afternoon with a parade through downtown Boulder. "It's just wonderful," said Boulder's Narayan Shrestha, who founded the annual Nepal parade.
