Local Nepalese community celebrates N...

Local Nepalese community celebrates Nepal New Year with Boulder parade

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Colorado Daily

Waving both distinctive, double-triangle Nepalese flags and American flags, the local Nepalese community celebrated the Nepali New Year this afternoon with a parade through downtown Boulder. "It's just wonderful," said Boulder's Narayan Shrestha, who founded the annual Nepal parade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) 16 hr Took yer jerb 16
News The Full Casting JonBenet Trailer Is Here and W... 19 hr Yeti 1
News Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So... 19 hr Yeti 14
News SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema 20 hr Yeti 1
News Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o... Sun Joni Schuyler 3
News JonBenet Ramsey grand jury dismissed after prob... Sat Joni Schuyler 5
News Burke Ramsey responds to conspiracy theories, a... (Sep '16) Sat Joni Schuyler 13
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,100 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC