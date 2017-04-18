Lawmakers to hear bill curbing 'forced pooling' as Erie deals with fracking procedure
Vista Ridge homes are seen near Encana's "Pratt" fracking site, at right, near the intersection of Primrose Lane and Crestview Drive in Erie in this file photo. The House Transportation & Energy Committee will hear a bill on Wednesday introduced by Rep. Mike Foote, D-Lafayette, to limit the influence of oil and gas companies' "forced pooling" procedure, a controversial fracking practice currently playing out in the eastern reaches of Erie .
