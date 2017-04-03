Julie Zahniser: Proposed Xcel settlem...

Julie Zahniser: Proposed Xcel settlement a bad deal for Boulder

On April 1, the Daily Camera reported that Xcel had proposed a "settlement" of the municipal utility saga. This proposal is bad for Boulder - it is unfair, overpriced, one-sided and doesn't meet Boulder's goals to decarbonize, decentralize, and democratize our electric utility.

