Judge: Gold Hill landlord who refused same-sex couple violated federal, state law

Tonya Smith, left, and her wife, Rachel Smith, play with their son, Isaac, then 2, at their Aurora home in January 2016. A federal judge in Denver on Wednesday ruled that a Gold Hill property owner violated both the Federal Housing Act and the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act by refusing to rent her property to a same-sex couple - one of whom is transgender - and their children, due to concerns about their "uniqueness."

