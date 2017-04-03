Judge: Gold Hill landlord who refused same-sex couple violated federal, state law
Tonya Smith, left, and her wife, Rachel Smith, play with their son, Isaac, then 2, at their Aurora home in January 2016. A federal judge in Denver on Wednesday ruled that a Gold Hill property owner violated both the Federal Housing Act and the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act by refusing to rent her property to a same-sex couple - one of whom is transgender - and their children, due to concerns about their "uniqueness."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Take Back Boulder stole my underwear!!!
|2 hr
|stepping on do henry
|6
|Louisville Music Thread
|23 hr
|Musikologist
|1
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Apr 4
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Apr 4
|B as in B S as in S
|42
|Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So...
|Apr 1
|Steve Eller
|6
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|Mar 29
|Steve Eller
|2
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Mar 29
|Texxy
|144
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC