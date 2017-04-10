Jim Butterworth and Jason Mendelson: Citizens must decide the muni's future

On March 30, Xcel Energy made its "best and final offers" to settle Boulder's ongoing legal battles to form a city-owned municipal electric utility . Those proposals are, in short, a partnership under a franchise in which Xcel and the city would work together to produce, by 2030, 100 percent of our electricity from renewables and reduce, by 2050, our carbon emissions by 80 percent from 2005 levels, or a complete buyout of Xcel's local assets for $650-950 million, which would allow Boulder to proceed without further litigation and have its city-owned electric utility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.