Jim Bailey retires as Dairy Arts Center music curator
Sharon Park will succeed Jim Bailey as music curator at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder. Jim Bailey is retiring as music curator at the Dairy Arts Center , and Sharon Park has been named his successor, the center announced.
