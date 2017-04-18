Jamestown meeting set over release of...

Jamestown meeting set over release of Boulder 'sexually violent predator'

8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced that it is hosting a community meeting on Wednesday at Jamestown Town Hall because a "sexually violent predator" convicted of the brutal rape of a newspaper carrier in 2000 will be moving to the neighborhood. Christopher Edward Lawyer is expected to be released from his most recent prison stint and living in the Bar-K neighborhood on or after April 27, according to the sheriff's office.

