Injured mountain biker rescued after crash on Boulder County trail
An injured mountain biker was rescued Wednesday night after crashing on Walker Trail Loop in the foothills of Boulder County. At about 7:25 p.m. Boulder authorities received a phone call from a pair of mountain bikers who had come across the injured biker "who was in need of medical attention," according to a sheriff's office news release.
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JonBenet murder case goes full circle
|17 hr
|Joni Schuyler
|3
|Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So...
|Tue
|robert
|9
|Take Back Boulder stole my underwear!!!
|Tue
|steroid slamming
|7
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 8
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|Louisville Music Thread
|Apr 5
|Musikologist
|1
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Apr 4
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Apr 4
|B as in B S as in S
|42
