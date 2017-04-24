'I was able to save a life': More Boulder County officers fighting overdoses with Narcan
University of Colorado Police Training Sgt. John Zizz picks up his department's allotment of the drug Narcan from Jamie Feld, an epidemiologist with Boulder County Public Health, in January as part of a training session for first responders to prevent opioid overdose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JonBenet Ramsey grand jury dismissed after prob...
|34 min
|Peet
|8
|SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema
|4 hr
|Peet
|4
|Trashy doc 'Casting JonBenet' feeds on viewers'...
|16 hr
|heatherk79
|17
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Fri
|RTIC
|6
|Take Back Boulder stole my underwear!!!
|Apr 27
|ITS HAPPENING
|8
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Apr 26
|RTIC
|22
|To Jolamom
|Apr 26
|RTIC
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC