Goat yoga - yes, yoga with goats - comes to Boulder
Vanessa Vitali demonstrates yoga poses with baby goats at Boulder's Mountain Flower Urban Goat Dairy on Saturday. Vitali will begin leading occasional goat yoga sessions at Vali Soul Sanctuary in Boulder with two sold-out sessions Sunday.
