GIF makers offered chance to exhibit work in Boulder museum
Work by GIF artists will be exhibited during the annual MediaLive festival at Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art , and organizers are seeking submissions. The weeklong MediaLive, planned for May 15-21, includes performances, workshops and events on the theme "The Void."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema
|54 min
|John Doe
|2
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|9 hr
|Buck Foulder
|17
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Mon
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|43
|The Full Casting JonBenet Trailer Is Here and W...
|Apr 16
|Yeti
|1
|Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So...
|Apr 16
|Yeti
|14
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Apr 16
|Joni Schuyler
|3
|JonBenet Ramsey grand jury dismissed after prob...
|Apr 15
|Joni Schuyler
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC