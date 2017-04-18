GIF makers offered chance to exhibit ...

GIF makers offered chance to exhibit work in Boulder museum

14 hrs ago

Work by GIF artists will be exhibited during the annual MediaLive festival at Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art , and organizers are seeking submissions. The weeklong MediaLive, planned for May 15-21, includes performances, workshops and events on the theme "The Void."

